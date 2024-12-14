Pushpa 2 Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun starrer holds well on second Friday, rises to 850cr in India
The total box office gross of Pushpa 2 has risen to Rs. 853 crore in India, moving fast toward the Rs. 1000 crore mark.
Pushpa 2 held supremely well on its second Friday at the Indian box office, raking in Rs. 42.50 crore approx. There was a minimal drop in collections from Thursday, with Telugu states even seeing growth from Thursday. The total gross has risen to Rs. 855 crore, moving fast toward the Rs. 1000 crore mark. On the worldwide front, Pushpa 2 had already surpassed the Rs. 1000 crore mark on Wednesday.
The second Friday gross ranks as the second highest of all time, just behind Baahubali 2, which earned nearly Rs. 50 crore on the same day. Notably, for Pushpa 2, the second Friday was day nine of release while for Baahubali 2 it was day eight. Even though, Pushpa 2 trails Baahubali 2 on Friday, it will have a very good shot at breaking the record for the second weekend as Saturdays and Sundays have seen higher growth in recent times as compared to what they used to in 2017.
Pushpa 2 remains on course to chase the all-time grosser record holder Baahubali 2. It was essential for it to hold well on the second Friday to hope for a strong second-week hold and the film has done better than it probably needed to. For a more in-depth look at the box office showdown between Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and KGF 2, check out our comparative analysis.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Pushpa 2 is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|AP/TS
|Rs. 234.50 cr.
|Nizam
|Rs. 109.25 cr.
|Ceeded
|Rs. 37.25 cr.
|Andhra
|Rs. 88.00 cr.
|Karnataka
|Rs. 64.00 cr.
|Tamil Nadu
|Rs. 56.00 cr.
|Kerala
|Rs. 15.75 cr.
|Hindi Belt
|Rs. 485.00 cr.
|INDIA
|Rs. 855.25 cr.
ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun starrer tops 1000 crore worldwide in record 8 days