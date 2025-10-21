Thamma Opening Day Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer set for superb Rs. 23 crore start

Thamma is looking for a good start in the vicinity of Rs. 23 crore to Rs. 24 crore net on its opening day. Considering the cast and cost of the film, this is an impressive opening. However, the film has the backing of a successful universe. The last film of Maddock horror comedy universe, Stree 2, collected nearly Rs. 600 crore net and the one before it, Munjya, with no face value whatsoever managed Rs. 100 crore plus. Thamma is expected to continue the same with its superb run at the box office.

The movie has performed best in Delhi-UP, Rajasthan and Mysore on its debut day. Eastern circuits have also done well. However, Gujarat could have been better. The film has a good base to collect over the holiday period and then the weekend will begin. Since the movie opted for a Tuesday release, it will enjoy a long weekend.

As per estimates, the 6-day-extended weekend is probably looking at Rs. 100-110 crore, depending on how it performs further. With a better box office trend, even Rs. 120 crore is doable. From there, if the film could hit Rs. 200 crore net, that will be a good outcome for the film.

Diwali has a very good track record for comedies. In the previous years, Golmaal Again, Housefull 5, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and others have scored big and emerged as money-spinners, making the festival more enjoyable. The Ayushmann Khurrana film is also expected to emerge as a winner this Diwali.

For the unversed, the movie marked the first love story of the horror-comedy universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Thamma is receiving majorly positive reviews among the audience.

