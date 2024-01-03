Salaar box office collections: Prabhas starrer Nears Rs. 425 Crore in India in 12 Days

Salaar has collected Rs. 80 crore in the first five days of its second week, which brings its twelve days running total to Rs. 424 crore at the Indian box office. The film recorded a big day in Telugu states on New Year's Day and has generally held well in the Hindi version, which is what has kept the film going in second week. The second week will probably collect around Rs. 90 crore plus, positioning it to reach the final figure in the ballpark of Rs. 475 crore.

While these numbers places Salaar fifth on the list of highest grossing films in India for 2023, the expectations surrounding the film were considerably higher, especially given the director's previous blockbuster, KGF 2, which grossed nearly Rs. 1000 crore in India. The big deficit from KGF 2 is outside Telugu states, where the film will end up doing 20-30 per cent of KGF 2, both in North and South India.

The box office collections of Salaar at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One - Rs. 343 crore

2nd Friday - Rs. 13.50 crore

2nd Saturday - Rs. 16.50 crore

2nd Sunday - Rs. 20 crore

2nd Monday - Rs. 22 crore

2nd Tuesday - Rs. 8.50 crore

Total: Rs. 423.50 crore

Salaar crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in Telugu states yesterday, making it only the third film ever to hit the double century in the territory after Baahubali 2 and RRR. This feat has basically come thanks to Nizam making almost half of the total with Rs. 98 crore, while Coastal Andhra has relatively underperformed. In Coastal Andhra, the film will remain short of Waltair Veeraya, which grossed Rs. 92 crore in January last year, while in Nizam Salaar will be double of it. The film has managed to recover its big investment from the distributor in Nizam but Coastal Andhra will end up with nearly 25 per cent losses.

Outside Telugu states, the film has performed best in the Hindi version in North India while Karnataka's performance is quite fair. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are big underperformers with just over Rs. 35 crore between them as compared to Rs. 177 crore of KGF 2.

The territorial breakdown for the box office collection of Salaar at the Indian box office is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 98 crore (Rs. 59 crore share)

Ceeded: Rs. 26.50 crore (Rs. 18 crore share)

Andhra: Rs. 77.75 crore (Rs. 46.50 crore share)

AP/TS: Rs. 202.25 crore (Rs. 123.50 crore share)

Karnataka: Rs. 40.50 crore (Rs. 20.50 crore share)

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 21 crore (Rs. 9 crore share)

Kerala: Rs. 15.75 crore (Rs. 6.50 crore share)

North India: Rs. 144 crore (Rs. 61 crore share)

India: Rs. 423.50 crore (Rs. 220.50 crore share)

