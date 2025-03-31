Sikandar Day 2 Morning Box Office Trends: Salman Khan starrer enjoys a foreseen rise in demand on Eid

Salman Khan’s much hyped mass entertainer released officially in theatres this Sunday to a decent response, not what is expected from a Salman Khan but not anything too poor. Sikandar began its run with a moderate response at the box office with a slight growth in its demand during the midday shows. Sikandar took an opening of Rs 25 crores India nett at the box office on its Day 1, while the trade expected a much better performance from Salman Khan’s comeback film.

Sikandar Rises on Day 2 Boosted by the Eid Factor

From what the morning trends suggest for the film, this Salman Khan starrer has opened its gates for a decent growth in its hype on its Day 2 beginning. Even though the Day 1 nett collection of Sikandar was nothing near extraordinary, it is expected to take a good jump for its Day 2 owing to the Eid holiday. Benefitting from the holiday occasion, the rise in the film’s performance for the day would mostly come from the masses and the muslim dominated areas.

Just like any other typical Salman Khan entertainer from the past, an Eid jump in numerous of such specific centres can be seen from far away no matter how the film turns out to be. Meanwhile, the neutral cinegoers are largely affected by the word of mouth and the majority opinion that arises for the film Day 1.

In Sikandar’s case, its mixed to negative word of mouth would make it suffer in several of such sections dominated by the neutral cinegoers, resulting in a wide spread drop in its demand too. Whatever traffic these centres receive is brought up by the hype of watching a new Salman Khan movie in theatres.

In the overall scenario for this A.R. Murugadoss film, a Day 2 jump of nearly 10-15% compared to its Day 1 is a sure shot for the film considering all the factors standing for and against the film. Post the holiday period fades away, the public reception would entirely take over the film’s box office performance and its results.

Sikandar Running in Cinemas

Sikandar is currently running in theatres worldwide directed by A.R. Murugadoss, featuring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna as the leading protagonist couple along with Sathyaraj as the antagonist. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.