Salman Khan or Aamir Khan, who is the real Sikandar? director AR Murugadoss’ reaction will leave you stunned: WATCH

Salman Khan's Sikandar is all set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025 and the anticipation is running high for the same. Recently, Aamir Khan engaged in a light-hearted conversation with director A.R. Murugadoss and Salman Khan, playfully asking who, between him and Salman, is the real Sikandar. Murugadoss declared that now Sikandar is already done with Salman, which led to a fun exchange of jokes between the Andaz Apna Apna actors.

During a conversation on Nadiadwala's YouTube Channel, Aamir Khan playfully asked A.R. Murugadoss who, between him and Salman Khan, was the real Sikandar.

In response, AR Murugadoss remarked that Sikandar was already done and declared Salman as the real Sikandar. Jokingly, Aamir said he was going home after hearing that.

Salman joined in the banter, suggesting that they could make a Kalandar with the PK actor next. Aamir humorously agreed, calling Salman the real Sikandar, both in the film and in real life. Salman later affirmed that Aamir is indeed the real Sikandar in real life and manages everything well.

What's truly delighting fans, even more than the question itself, is the unexpected crossover between Aamir Khan's iconic character from Ghajini and Salman Khan's titular role in Sikandar.

In an interaction with PTI, Ghajini director AR Murugadoss reminisced about narrating the script of Sikandar to Salman Khan and revealed the actor’s reaction. The director recalled visiting Salman’s residence, Galaxy Apartments, for the narration.

Advertisement

Within 30 minutes of hearing the script, Salman stepped aside, smoked, and then asked Murugadoss if he was aware of his working style. When the director admitted he didn’t know, Salman mentioned that he worked from 2 pm to 2 am and asked if that would be acceptable. Murugadoss interpreted this as a positive sign, realizing that Salman had liked the script.

In Sikandar, Salman Khan is set to bring his signature style in a larger-than-life role. The high-octane action film revolves around Salman's character, who is determined to dismantle a criminal network operating in Mumbai. Adding a romantic angle to the narrative, Rashmika Mandanna portrays his love interest.

The movie also stars Prateik Babbar, Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, and Anjani Dhawan in pivotal roles.