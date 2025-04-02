Sikandar Overseas Box Office: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna movie grosses Rs 40 crore in first 3 days; heading towards Rs 50 crore mark

Megastar Salman Khan’s latest release, Sikandar, hit the cinemas this Eid. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action drama has recorded a decent opening weekend at the box office.

Sikandar grosses slightly under Rs 40 crore internationally in 3 days

Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Sikandar remained under Rs 40 crore in three days of its run in the foreign markets.

Opened with Rs 20 crore (USD 2.35 million) on Day 1 including previews, the movie added Rs 11.50 crore (USD 1.35 million) on Day 2 and Rs 6.35 crore (USD 0.75 million) on Day 3, taking the total cume of three days to Rs 37.80 crore (USD 4.45 million).

The movie is heading to hit the USD 5 million mark in its opening week. Going by the underwhelming trend, Sikandar is likely to wind up its international theatrical run under Rs 60 crore (USD 7 million). This will be a disappointing result for a Salman Khan movie.

Overall, the movie has grossed around Rs 124 crore in 3 days at the worldwide box office. Out of which Rs 86.50 crore gross came from the domestic markets alone. The movie will soon hit the Rs 150 crore mark at the global box office. However, the next few days will be very crucial for the Salman Khan starrer. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from there on.

One must know that the movie opened to negative word-of-mouth which affected its business in a big way. Fans are still awaiting the perfect comeback of Salman Khan.

Sikandar in cinemas

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar and Sharman Joshi, the action drama is playing in cinemas now.

