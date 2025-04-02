Box Office: Delving into Bollywood's underwhelming performances in the first quarter of 2025; Where does Sikandar stand?
We have curated a list of movies that performed on an underwhelming note in the first quarter of 2025. Also, let's identify where does Sikandar stand?
Out of all the releases in 2025 so far, Chhaava has remained the top performer in the first quarter of the year. Sikandar had high expectations, however, it couldn't outperform the blockbuster run of Vicky Kaushal-starrer. We have curated the list of Bollywood's underwhelming performers during this period and analyze where does Sikandar stand in the list.
Bollywood's Underwhelming Performers In The First Quarter
2025 has witnessed several Bollywood underperformers in the last three months. It includes January releases like Fateh (Rs 10 crore), Azaad (Rs 6.5 crore), Emergency (Rs 16 crore), Sky Force (Rs 109 crore), and Devaa (Rs 35 crore).
In February, Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa arrived in cinemas, however, these movies performed on an underwhelming note during their runs. Mere Husband Ki Biwi, Crazxy, and Superboys of Malegaon are also in the list. In March, The Diplomat remained an average performer. It is still running in a few theaters.
Ranking Underperformers In The First Quarter Of 2025
|Ranks
|Movies
|Net India Collections
|1
|Sky Force
|Rs 109 crore
|2
|Sikandar
|Rs 80.5 crore (4 days)
|3
|Devaa
|Rs 35 crore
|4
|The Diplomat
|Rs 30 crore (still running)
|5
|Emergency
|Rs 16 crore
|6
|Crazxy
|Rs 14 crore
|7
|Fateh
|Rs 10 crore
|8
|Badass Ravi Kumar
|Rs 9 crore
|9
|Loveyapa
|Rs 8 crore
|10
|Mere Husband Ki Biwi
|Rs 8 crore
|11
|Azaad
|Rs 6.5 crore
|12
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Rs 4 crore
Where Does Sikandar Stand?
As per the aforementioned list of underperformers, Sky Force has been the highest grosser so far. Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya-starrer collected Rs 109 crore in its full run. The lowest grosser is Superboys of Malegaon which earned Rs 4 crore in its theatrical run.
Sikandar stands on the second position. Salman Khan-starrer has fetched Rs 80.5 crore in four days which is decent but not extraordinary. Can Sikandar outperform Sky Force? Let's wait and watch.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
