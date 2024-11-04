Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office: PVR Inox stock price dips by 6 percent despite record Diwali weekend

Two big-ticket films Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an impressive opening during the Diwali festivities, hitting theaters on November 1, 2024, and providing fans with an exciting cinematic experience The massive turnout from audiences showcased their enthusiasm for Rohit Shetty's latest installment in the cop universe and Anees Bazmee's continuation of the popular horror-comedy franchise.

However, despite this successful opening and record attendance at cinemas, PVR Inox reported a 6 percent decline in its stock price during the festive weekend.

The Diwali 2024 weekend proved to be a blockbuster for Bollywood, as Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 collectively raked in over Rs 210 crore, marking the highest weekend total to date.

This impressive figure surpassed the previous record held by Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur, which earned a collective total of Rs 191 crore. The strong performance of these films reflects the audience's enthusiasm and desire for quality entertainment during the festive season.

However, in a surprising turn of events, the stock price of PVR Inox fell by Rs 93 on Monday, November 2024, representing a 6 percent decline.

Despite the record-breaking box office collections, reports suggest that the drop in stock prices may be linked to discussions of substantial self-buying for both films over the weekend. This situation raises questions about investor confidence in the cinema chain, despite the apparent success of its films.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, regarding Singham Again, Pinkvilla reviewed the star-studded film as a fun, enjoyable watch for the festive season, featuring a fantastic cast and memorable cameos that families can appreciate together.

Singham Again also stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Regarding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Pinkvilla reviews say that while the film offers several laugh-out-loud moments, it ultimately falls short due to a convenient plot and screenplay inconsistencies. Families can enjoy the film, but it's important to temper expectations and not anticipate a standout cinematic experience.

The horror-comedy also stars Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit among others.

ALSO READ: Baby John: Karan Johar says ‘wah mere student’ as he praises Varun Dhawan’s actioner taster cut; Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and more react