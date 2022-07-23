Thank You First day box office collections; Disaster start for the film, Lowest for Naga Chaitanya in years
The opening day of Thank You is less than 40 per cent of Naga Chaitanya’s previous film Bangarraju, which opened to his career-best numbers with Rs. 10.50 crores during Sankranti, and now this film has opened to the lowest for Naga Chaitanya in recent years.
The box office continues to bleed as there was no improvement in the proceedings this week as well, no thanks to Thank You. The Telugu romantic comedy starring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna had a dismal start at the box office. The film grossed less than Rs. 3.50 crores in Telugu states for the opening day, earning a mere Rs. 1.60 crores share.
It has been a really rough year for the Telugu film industry with the only bright spot being RRR and the average performance of Bheemla Nayak and Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Last week's release The Warriorr had a poor start as well but thanks to Thank You performance being so bad, the opening numbers of that film look much better now.
The opening day territorial breakdown for Thank You is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 1.60 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)
Ceeded - Rs. 40 lakhs (Rs. 20 lakhs share)
Andhra - Rs. 1.40 crores (Rs. 70 lakhs share)
AP/TS - Rs. 3.40 crores (Rs. 1.60 crores share)
Karnataka - Rs. 30 lakhs (Rs. 15 lakhs share)
Tamil Nadu/Kerala - Rs. 15 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)
Rest of India - Rs. 15 lakhs (Rs. 5 lakhs share)
India - Rs.4 crores (Rs. 1.85 crores share)
