Thank You First day box office collections; Disaster start for the film, Lowest for Naga Chaitanya in years

The opening day collections in Telugu states are less than 40 per cent of Naga Chaitanya’s previous film Bangarraju , which opened to career-best numbers for the actor with Rs. 10.50 crores during Sankranti, and now this film has opened to the lowest for Naga Chaitanya in recent years, with only Sahasam Swasaga Saagipo having similar collections and that was six years ago, back when ticket prices were considerably lower. So essentially this is the weakest opening for the actor in some time.