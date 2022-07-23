Thank You First day box office collections; Disaster start for the film, Lowest for Naga Chaitanya in years

The opening day of Thank You is less than 40 per cent of Naga Chaitanya’s previous film Bangarraju, which opened to his career-best numbers with Rs. 10.50 crores during Sankranti, and now this film has opened to the lowest for Naga Chaitanya in recent years.