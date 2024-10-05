The 300 Crore Box Office Club: From PK, Sultan to Stree 2, 11 Bollywood films that smashed this milestone

Pinkvilla recently curated a list of top movies in the Rs 500 crore club and Rs 400 crore club, following the same here we are back with another list that you will love to catch on!

When it comes to box office club openers, Aamir Khan leads the roost. The Bollywood Superstar has not only inaugurated Rs 100 crore club, but also known as the opener of Rs 200 crore club And Rs 300 crore club. Yes, it was Aamir Khan who inaugurated the coveted box office club of Rs 300 crore net Hindi grosser with his 2014 released movie, PK. And, today we will discuss the Bollywood movies that earned Rs 300 crore or more at the Hindi box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, PK holds a special place in Aamir Khan's filmography. The movie enjoyed both critical and commercial success and collected a massive Rs 337.75 crore net at the Hindi box office. It emerged as the first ever Bollywood film to hit the mark of Rs 300 crore net in Hindi. Later, Aamir Khan delivered another All Time Blockbuster movie in the name of Dangal which minted Rs 374.50 crore net in Hindi. It was the highest-grossing Bollywood film for 7 years straight until Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan came in 2023 and crowned itself as the new Industry-Hit.

Till date, 11 Bollywood movies have achieved this feat. Out of which, the newest five entries not only grossed the Rs 300 crore club but also entered the Rs 500 crore club and set a new benchmark.

The 300 Crore Club ft. Bollywood Films At The Hindi Box Office (Net Collection) Are As Follows:

Year Movie Hindi Net Collections Best Rank 2024 Stree 2 Rs 585 crore (exp) 1 2023 Jawan Rs 555 crore 1 2023 Gadar 2 Rs 515 crore 1 2023 Pathaan Rs 512 crore 1 2023 Animal Rs 500 crore 3 2016 Dangal Rs 374.50 crore 1 2017 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 339 crore 2 2014 PK Rs 337.75 crore 1 2018 Sanju Rs 334.50 crore 4 2015 Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 315.50 crore 2 2016 Sultan Rs 300.75 crore 3

In the above-mentioned list, Salman Khan holds the record of delivering the most number of Rs 300 Crore movies - Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor have two movie titles each in this coveted club while Sunny Deol and Rajkummar Rao are satisfied with one movie title each who have not only surpassed Rs 300 crore but also set a new high by entering Rs 500 crore Club. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 is now the new Industry-Hit with a massive Rs 585 crore net box office in Hindi.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

