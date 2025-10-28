EXCLUSIVE: Rajkumar Santoshi in talks to direct Sunny Deol in Jaat 2

Gadar 2 stormed the box office with record-breaking collections. The film revived single-screen magic, and Deol continued the momentum with Jaat. After Gadar 2 and the soon-to-be-released Border 2, Sunny Deol is all set for another sequel, Jaat 2. Following the success of Jaat, which became a surprise mass entertainer, the sequel is now officially in the making. The first installment, directed by Gopichand Malineni, struck the right chord with audiences, courtesy whistle-worthy scenes, humorous dialogues, emotional family drama, and Sunny Deol’s trademark style. The film celebrated the desi heroism that Deol fans love, and it revived singles screens like never before across India.

Sunny Deol, who has time and again proved to be box office gold with his raw screen presence, is gearing up for Jaat 2. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned, Rajkumar Santoshi is in talks to helm the project. If things materialize, it will mark yet another iconic collaboration between the two, following their unforgettable work in Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak.

A source close to the development reveals, “Yes, Rajkumar Santoshi has been in talks to direct Jaat 2. The team feels he is the perfect choice because no one understands Sunny Deol’s audience connect better than him. His storytelling has the right balance of emotion, action, and mass appeal, exactly what Jaat 2 needs to elevate the franchise.”

Now it remains to see how things move forward and if Jaat 2 promises to be another roaring crowd-pleaser that brings back the old-school Bollywood energy fans have been missing.

For the unversed, Sunny won the National Award in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories for Ghayal and Damini, respectively.

Interestingly, if things fall in the right place, the audience will witness a massive back-to-back reunion after 23 years in the form of Lahore 1947 & Jaat 2, which means Sunny and Rajkumar have officially decided to bury the hatchet.

