Sikandar Advance Booking: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna movie sells 46,000 tickets in top national chains; Set to take GOOD start

Headlined by Salman Khan, Sikandar is approaching its release day soon. The action-packed commercial entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss has recorded good pre-sales so far; however, the pace is a little slower.

Sikandar registers 46,000 tickets in advance with 3 days in hand

As of 11 PM (March 26), Sikandar sold around 46,000 tickets in the top three national chains- PVR Inox and Cinepolis- for the opening day alone. With three days still in hand, this is an encouraging pre-sales; however, a lot more is expected from a tentpole Salman Khan movie.

Going by the trends, the movie should pick up the pace in the final leg of its advance booking beginning from Friday onwards. If all goes well, Sikandar will clock over 70-80% of its total pre-sales in the last two days prior to the release.

Other than the multiplex chains, Sikandar is also recording good pre-sales in non-national chains and single screens. Since Salman Khan is considered the darling of the masses, it will be interesting to see how B&C centers react to the action entertainer.

Sikandar to remain far behind Tiger 3 in advances

Looking at the pace of Sikandar in advance booking, the AR Murugadoss directorial is likely to remain under 2 lakh tickets in the top three national chains, which is far lesser than Salman Khan's previous release, Tiger 3.

Following Tiger 3, Sikandar is also opting for a Sunday outing while skipping the regular Friday release. If all goes well, Sikandar will post a total of Rs 31 crore on its opening day. The predicted opening day figure is subject to variation depending on the spot booking and audience reception on its debut day.

