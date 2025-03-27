Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt to REUNITE; superstar shares exciting detail that is sure to leave fans thrilled

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set for his upcoming film, Sikandar. The film, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to hit the theaters on March 30, 2025. It is already making waves ahead of its release for all the right reasons. While fans are excited for his upcoming film, the superstar dropped another big surprise. He revealed that he will soon be seen sharing the screen with Sanjay Dutt in an upcoming project, giving fans yet another reason to celebrate!

Yes, you read that right! Salman Khan recently interacted with the media in Mumbai's Bandra in a rare press conference ahead of the release of Sikandar. During the candid chat, the superstar made an exciting revelation that he’s teaming up with Sanjay Dutt for a new film. While keeping the details under wraps, Salman confirmed that an official announcement will come later. When pressed for more details, he described the project as “rustic and next level,” leaving fans eagerly awaiting what’s next.

Earlier, a source revealed to Filmfare that Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have always enjoyed working together. Though they haven’t shared the screen in a long time, both were immediately on board when they learned about this high-octane action film. The upcoming project, packed with adrenaline-fueled adventure, will be helmed by a debutant director.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the trailer for Sanjay Dutt's upcoming film, The Bhootni, is set to release on March 29 with a grand launch event. But that’s not all! The trailer will also be screened in theaters alongside Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film Sikandar, adding to the excitement. With a surprising star cast already generating buzz, the anticipation has reached new heights.

Headlined by Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar is an action-packed entertainer directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. Promising a perfect blend of action, drama, dance, and emotions, Sikandar is gearing up to be a full-fledged commercial spectacle.