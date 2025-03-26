The Diplomat Box Office India Day 13 Trends: John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb's film continues to run on an average pace

The Diplomat, which hit the screens on March 14, 2025, has been running in theaters for more than a week. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb, the political thriller has been an average performer so far. The film has completed 13 days of its theatrical run.

The Diplomat Continues Its Average Run On Day 13

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat had a decent opening on the first day of its release. The film received positive response among cinephiles. However, it couldn't translate well into box office figures. The political thriller is continuing its average run.

Going by the trends, on Day 13, John Abraham-starrer is expected to earn Rs 5 lakh lower than what it earned on second Tuesday. Also featuring Sadia Khateeb, the film has earned Rs 26.9 crore in 12 days.

The Diplomat Was 'Rejected' By OTT Channels

Co-produced by JA Entertainment and T-Series, The Diplomat was rejected by OTT channels before its theatrical release. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, John Abraham stated that some OTT channels "refused" to release the movie as "they didn’t find it great". "They rejected the film; they threw it out," the actor added.

A Brief About The Diplomat

The Diplomat is locking horns with the holdover release, Chhaava that will leave the theaters soon after its blockbuster run. John Abraham's headliner is also running parallel to Tumko Meri Kasam which arrived on March 21, 2025. The film will compete with Sikandar in the coming week.

Set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan relations, The Diplomat stars John Abraham as JP Singh, an Indian diplomat. Sadia Khateeb is cast as Uzma Ahmed, a woman seeking repatriation to India. The film also features Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in key roles.

The Diplomat In Cinemas

