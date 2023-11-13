Top 10 Worldwide Opening Day Of All Time: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaf's Tiger 3 takes third biggest start

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer actioner Tiger 3 is one of the highly anticipated Bollywood films of this year. The film was released theatrically on November 12th, coinciding with Diwali. As a result of the hype and its lead star power, Tiger 3 has opened to strong numbers at the box office. Here is a look at the top 10 opening days of all time globally for Hindi films.

Top Opening Day Of All Time For Hindi Origin Film (Worldwide)

Jawan: Rs 127 crore

Pathaan: Rs 106 crore

Tiger 3: Rs 93.00 crore (Including Premieres)

Thugs of Hindustan: Rs 76 crore

Chennai Express: Rs 73.5 crore

Happy New Year: Rs 71 crore (Including Dubai Premieres)

Sultan: Rs 71 crore

Dhoom 3: Rs 69 crore

War: Rs 69 crore

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: Rs 66 crore

Tiger 3's box office results

Tiger 3 has received the biggest opening day to date for both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Maneesh Sharma directorial is also the third-biggest opening of all time as well as the second-biggest opening to date for a YRF spy universe film. Tiger 3 has also got the biggest opener for a film in the Tiger franchise as well as the biggest Diwali day ever by a massive margin.

Here's a look at its total numbers:

India Gross: Rs 52.50 crore

Overseas Gross: Rs 41 croreTotal: Rs 93.50 crore

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3 is directed by Maneesh Sharm and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead as well as Emraan Hashmi as the villain. The film is the third entry in the Tiger franchise and is also a part of the YRF spy universe. Its story takes place after the events of War, Tiger Zinda Hai and Pathaan. The first film in the franchise, Ek Tha Tiger, was released in 2012. It was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017.

