Opening Day Box Office Early Trends: Tiger 3 targets the biggest opening day till date for Salman Khan

The Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif led Tiger 3 has taken an excellent start at the box office in India combatting the Laxmi Pooja impact to a certain extent on the strength of strong walk-ins. According to early trends, Tiger 3 is headed to collect in the vicinity of Rs 41 to 43 crore on its opening day, with the national multiplex chains expected to score in the range of Rs 17.5 to 18.5 crore. Tiger 3 has a real chance to emerge Salman Khan’s biggest opener till date by surpassing the first day business of Bharat, which collected Rs 41.62 crore on Eid Day.

Tiger 3 targets a start in vicinity of Rs 42 crore on Laxmi Pooja Day

The PVRInox & Cinepolis contribution ratio to the opening day business is expected to be anywhere in the range of 40 percent to 45 percent. To put things to perspective, Gadar 2 collected Rs 14.56 crore on its opening day in the three chains, leading to a start of Rs 39 crore. Jawan on the other hand collected Rs 22.75 crore in the three chains on its second day, leading to collections of Rs 46.50 crore. Pathaan collected Rs 17.00 crore on its third day, whereas Adipurush first day at PIC stood at Rs 15.45 crore. Taking the ratios of Gadar 2, Pathaan and Jawan in account, the first day of Tiger 3 could fall anywhere in the range of Rs 41 to 43.00 crore, though the actuals would depend on where the national chains finally land.

The film is doing excellent business across the board as when no film has collected Rs 20 crore on Diwali Day, here’s Tiger 3 that stands a chance of hitting Rs 42 crore on day one. At Rajhans, Tiger 3 is headed to collect in the North of Rs 50 lakh for the first day, and has an outside chance of even hitting the Rs 60 lakh mark. To put things to perspective, Pathaan had collected Rs 59 lakh on its first day at Rajhans. MovieMax on the other hand is looking to collected Rs 62 lakh plus on the opening day, as compared to Rs 70 lakh collected by Gadar 2.

There are some single screens across the country which are clocking insane occupancies with the core Salman Khan audience coming on board in a big way. As against the general industry expectation of opening in the vicinity of Rs 30 crore, Tiger 3 has gone ahead to open in the Rs 40 crore range and this has happened due to strong walk-in audience across the board. Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and South India has over-indexed as compared to rest of the country. Gujarat, which is usually hit big by Diwali Factor, has also put-up strong occupancy on Laxmi Pooja Day.

Tiger 3 sets itself up to score Rs 100 crore in just 2 days

If not for Laxmi Pooja, the Sunday business of Tiger 3 would have easily targeted to be among the highest single day total of all time, and the Salman Khan factor has contributed very well in the walk-ins to cover up for the Diwali Day impact. The real game for Tiger 3 begins from Monday as the film will be targeting to score a combined number of Rs 125 crore plus on Monday and Tuesday, packing a solid punch of a weekend in North of Rs 165 crore. The opening day of Tiger 3 will also depend on where the non national chains and single screens eventually land at the end of day. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: These are estimates based on early trends. Actuals may vary, which shall be duly reported by 11 PM.

