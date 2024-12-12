Top First Week Box Office Of All Time In Hindi: From Pushpa 2 to Pathaan, Jawan, Animal and Gadar
Pinkvilla presents the top 25 first week of all time at the Hindi box office. Take a look!
Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has stormed the box office and completed one week of release. While the movie continues to dominate the ticket window, it's time to take a look at the top 25 first week of all time at the Hindi box office.
The Sukumar-directed mass action drama is ruling the list with a massive collection of Rs 367 crore net in 7 days of release. It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively. Both movies were huge hits at the box office and successfully entered the Rs 500 crore club in Hindi.
Other than Pushpa 2, this year saw four new entrants—Stree 2, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kalki 2898 AD. While the much-loved horror-comedy raked over Rs 267.75 crore, that too in a three-way clash, the other three releases remained under the Rs 165 crore mark in their opening week. Check out the full list below.
Top 25 First Week (7 Days) Of All Time at the Hindi Box Office:
|Sr. No.
|Movie Name
|Collection (Cr In INR)
|1
|Pushpa 2
|367
|2
|Pathaan
|317
|3
|Jawan
|315
|4
|Animal
|292.50
|5
|Gadar 2
|281.50
|6
|Stree 2
|267.75
|7
|KGF Chapter 2
|250.50
|8
|Baahubali 2
|246.50
|9
|Sultan
|209
|10
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|206
|11
|War
|203.50
|12
|Tiger 3
|202.50
|13
|Sanju
|200
|14
|Dangal
|192.50
|15
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|183.50
|16
|PK
|181.25
|17
|Dhoom 3
|173
|18
|Singham Again
|163.75
|19
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|157.60
|20
|Bharat
|156.75
|21
|Kick
|155.25
|22
|Simmba
|150.25
|23
|Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
|148.75
|24
|Kalki 2898 AD
|147.25
|25
|Brahmastra
|143
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
