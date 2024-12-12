Top First Week Box Office Of All Time In Hindi: From Pushpa 2 to Pathaan, Jawan, Animal and Gadar

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule has stormed the box office and completed one week of release. While the movie continues to dominate the ticket window, it's time to take a look at the top 25 first week of all time at the Hindi box office. 

The Sukumar-directed mass action drama is ruling the list with a massive collection of Rs 367 crore net in 7 days of release. It is followed by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively. Both movies were huge hits at the box office and successfully entered the Rs 500 crore club in Hindi. 

Other than Pushpa 2, this year saw four new entrants—Stree 2, Singham Again, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and Kalki 2898 AD. While the much-loved horror-comedy raked over Rs 267.75 crore, that too in a three-way clash, the other three releases remained under the Rs 165 crore mark in their opening week. Check out the full list below

Top 25 First Week (7 Days) Of All Time at the Hindi Box Office:

Sr. No. Movie Name Collection (Cr In INR)
1 Pushpa 2  367
2 Pathaan 317
3 Jawan 315
4 Animal 292.50
5 Gadar 2 281.50
6 Stree 2 267.75
7 KGF Chapter 2 250.50
8 Baahubali 2 246.50
9 Sultan 209
10 Tiger Zinda Hai 206
11 War 203.50
12 Tiger 3 202.50
13 Sanju 200
14 Dangal 192.50
15 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 183.50
16 PK 181.25
17 Dhoom 3 173
18 Singham Again 163.75
19 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 157.60
20 Bharat 156.75
21 Kick 155.25
22 Simmba 150.25
23 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 148.75
24 Kalki 2898 AD 147.25
25 Brahmastra 143

