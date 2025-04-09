US Box Office: A Minecraft Movie continues its winning streak with USD 10 million on first Monday

The box office success of A Minecraft Movie continues to build. The film earned a solid USD 10 million on its first Monday, becoming the second-biggest Monday gross ever for a video game adaptation in the US, just behind Sonic the Hedgehog’s USD 12 million Presidents’ Day business. While it dipped a steep 78.4 percent from its Sunday earnings, the numbers still reflect a strong start for the PG-rated fantasy adventure.

In just four days, the film has amassed a domestic total of USD 172.8 million — a staggering figure for a video game adaptation that received mixed reviews. It is on track to surpass Sonic the Hedgehog 2 by Wednesday, becoming the third-highest-grossing video game movie of all time in the US. By Thursday, it’s expected to cross the USD 200 million mark, making it the first release of the year to do so and the highest-grossing film of 2025 so far.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film, for those unversed, adapts Mojang Studios’ 2011 globally popular game into a live-action adventure. Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hensen and more enact a screenplay developed by a team including Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer, and Allison Schroeder.

The movie follows four real-world misfits who are transported to the pixelated world of Minecraft, where their survival depends on their crafting skills. Their only hope of returning home lies with an expert crafter named Steve.

The film had long been in development and endured a turbulent production since Warner Bros. first secured the rights in 2014. The endeavor passed through multiple directors and scripts before Legendary Entertainment joined in 2022. Filming for A Minecraft Movie took place between early to mid-April in 2024.

Visual effects were handled by top-tier studios including Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain, while the score was composed by Mark Mothersbaugh. Besides the cast’s comedic take, the latter two aspects of the film are a hot topic of discussion among viewers walking out of cineplexes.

The film premiered in London on March 30 and hit theaters in the US and elsewhere on April 4.

While critics were divided on its plot and adherence to the source material, Minecraft appears to have resonated well among both new and nostalgic fans.

With its spectacular opening momentum and global fanbase, Minecraft is well on the path to becoming the defining blockbuster of the current video game adaptation wave.

