War vs Fighter vs War 2 Extended Week 1 India Box Office (Hindi): Here's how Hrithik Roshan's recent biggies have fared theatrically

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, has ended its extended first week in India for the Hindi version on a sorry note. The numbers have reached to a point from where a recovery is no less than a dream. The collections of the movie stand at around Rs 148 crore net after 8 days. These numbers are lower than War and Krrish 3, but higher than Fighter.

War 2 Packs Rs 148 Crore Net For Its Hindi Version In Its Extended Week 1; Word Of Mouth - A Major Concern

The word of mouth of War 2 is the poorest compared to the abovementioned Hrithik Roshan flicks. The dwindling collections are a proof that the content of the movie has been rejected. Had the initials been higher, it could have scampered through the Rs 200 crore net mark but that is not happening. Based on the trajectory, War 2's Hindi net collections shall end around Rs 25-30 crore lower than Fighter, while its all India net collections will be barely Rs 25-30 crore higher.

The Extended Week 1 India Net Collections Of War, Fighter And War 2 In Hindi Is As Under

Day War Fighter War 2 Wednesday Rs 50.75 crore - - Thursday Rs 23 crore Rs 20.25 crore Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 21 crore Rs 37 crore Rs 42 crore Saturday Rs 27 crore Rs 26 crore Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 35.75 crore Rs 27 crore Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 20 crore Rs 7 crore Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 27 crore Rs 6.50 crore Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday Rs 11,50 crore Rs 6 crore Rs 4.50 crore Thursday Rs 9.50 crore Rs 5.75 crore Rs 4 crore Total Rs 225.50 crore net in 9 days Rs 135.50 crore net in 8 days Rs 148 crore net in 8 days

War 2 In Theatres

War 2's total India net collections stand at Rs 197 crore or so. The Hindi version is now propelling its collections. The dubbed versions have more or less exhausted their runs. War 2 plays in theatres now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

