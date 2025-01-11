Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release Day 9 India Box Office: Ranbir-Deepika's cult-blockbuster adds impressive Rs 1.30 crore on 2nd Saturday

Backed by Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has all the reasons to feel proud. More than a decade-old film, the romantic comedy still strikes the chord among its fans. The 2013 blockbuster featured Ranbir Kapoor as Kabir Thapar aka Bunny and Deepika Padukone was cast as Naina Talwar. It also co-starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin as Avi and Aditi respectively. YJHD has been performing quite well in its 2025 re-release.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Adds Rs 1.30 Crore To Its Re-release Earnings On 2nd Saturday

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fetched Rs 12.95 crore in the first week of its re-release this year. On second Friday, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's cult romantic-comedy film earned Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 1.30 crore on second Saturday.

The total collection of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release rests at Rs 14.95 crore as of now.

Net India Collections Of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-Release So Far:

Days Net India Collections First Week Rs 12.95 crore Second Friday Rs 70 lakh Second Saturday Rs 1.30 crore Total Rs 14.95 crore

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's Overall Box Office Performance

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani will require a few days more to cross Rs 200 crore. The overall earnings of the film, backed under the banner of Dharma Productions, stands at Rs 194 crore including its re-releases. Now that the 2013 blockbuster movie is locking horns with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai's re-release, along with new releases Game Changer, Fateh and more. It is yet to be see how Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's film will trend in theatres in the coming days.

Advertisement

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani in theaters

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.