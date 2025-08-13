BTS’ J-Hope hangs out with Gracie Abrams, IVE at Lollapalooza, exchanges number with Justin Timberlake and wishes he did better

J-Hope led his second headliner set at Lollapalooza Berlin after being whisked in last minute in 2022 Lollapalooza Chicago following Doja Cat dropping out. His July 13, 2025, set had him performing an impressive 21 songs live with powerful performances attached to each, in line with his dancer personality. Behind-the-scenes from his prep and on the day of the event showed his mettle to conquer the stage. The star hung out with fellow performers IVE, Gracie Abrams, and Justin Timberlake for their own shows, cheering on for their success. After his own set, the BTS member who aims for perfection showed how he is never satisfied, bringing shock to fans.

Advertisement

J-Hope goes all in at Lollapalooza Berlin 2025

In a new video shared on BANGTANTV’s YouTube channel, J-Hope displayed how he goes over every detail for his performances, including numerous rounds of practice sessions. From back in South Korea, where he went over the dance, lyrics, comment bits and learned German for the locals in Berlin, then a band run-through on-site, the BTS member tried to ensure everything was perfect. Not forgetting his team, the rapper gave a subtle nod to the opening of groupmate Jin’s concert, where he shouts “challenge” and a tune plays.

While his own performance was on the second day, J-Hope made sure to support fellow K-pop act IVE backstage with kind words, a reference to KPop Demon Hunters, and lots of cheers. He then hopped to Gracie Abrams’ show, where they exchanged kind words and the American songwriter expressed her gratitude. One of the highlights was when he went to Justin Timberlake’s set, getting impressed with it. Post his performance, the BTS member hung out with the American singer-songwriter and managed to exchange phone numbers with him. It was not without a nod to fellow teammate Jungkook who the NSYNC star had collaborated with on his solo track 3D. JT appeared more than happy to do the same with the MONA LISA singer, much to his delight. The older star jokingly threatened him with prank calls in the future, earning laughter from the room.

Advertisement

After the end of his show, the perfectionist in J-Hope jumped out once again, as despite thousands praising his performance, the singer thought he could’ve done better, and was left regretful. Ask any fan in the crowd of his set, and they would disagree; it was perfect!

ALSO READ: BTS' J-Hope hugs Gracie Abrams at Lollapalooza Berlin backstage, poses with IVE and Justin Timberlake in unseen PICS