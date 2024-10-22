BTS’ J-Hope sends condolence wreath to funeral of fellow soldier’s family member after military discharge; Warms hearts with his kindness

BTS’ J-Hope has finally been discharged from the South Korean military and is all ready to return to the entertainment world. However, in a recent incident, the K-pop artist was seen sending a condolence wreath to the funeral of one of his fellow soldier’s family member. The gesture has certainly won fans’ hearts as he showcases his kindness and loyalty to fellow comrades.

On October 22, 2024, a netizen shared a story on social media that they had heard from a friend who attended the funeral. According to the post, a wreath sent by J-Hope was present at the family funeral. It seems that the K-pop idol sent the wreath to express his condolences when a fellow soldier's family member passed away, showcasing his warm-hearted nature.

The post said that people were impressed by how J-Hope, even after his discharge, had somehow learned about the situation and made sure to offer support. Despite the funeral being a private family affair with no formal announcement, his actions were praised for demonstrating his loyalty as a soldier. In the shared photo, a wreath bearing ribbons with the messages ‘BTS J-Hope’ and ‘Rest in Peace’ was visible.

J-Hope officially enlisted for the mandatory military service on April 18, 2023, and was discharged on October 17, 2024. The artist was serving at the Baekho Recruit Training Center, 36th Infantry Division of the Army, as a training assistant. Debuting as a K-pop idol back in 2013 alongside RM, Jin, V, Jungkook, Suga, and Jimin, there has been no stopping for the artist.

Apart from being known as a BTS member, he is also known for his solo work. J-hope officially made his debut as a solo artist in 2022 with the album Jack in the Box alongside the music video for the singles Arson and MORE. The artist will be discharged sometime around 2025 and is expected to make a comeback with a brand-new record.

