BTS’ J-Hope surprises fans with unexpected shoutout to BLACKPINK’s Lisa; netizens say he ‘has the best taste’

BTS’ J-Hope has once again found himself at the center of fan discussions, but this time, it’s not because of his own music. Instead, he has created a buzz online after featuring BLACKPINK’s Lisa on his latest recommended playlist. This unexpected connection between two of K-pop’s most celebrated dancers has led to intense excitement among fans, reigniting speculation about potential interactions or collaborations between the two global superstars.

Recently, Weverse published an article titled "J-Hope’s Playlist," where the BTS rapper and dancer shared a selection of songs he has been enjoying. While the playlist was already an interesting mix of genres, including songs from artists like Lil Wayne, Rihanna, John Mayer, and Gracie Abrams, one particular addition stood out the most. Among the tracks was New Woman, a song by BLACKPINK’s Lisa featuring Spanish singer ROSALÍA.

The moment netizens spotted Lisa’s song on J-Hope’s official playlist, social media exploded with reactions. Fans from both fandoms, ARMY and BLINK, expressed their delight over this subtle yet exciting interaction. Many pointed out that it was rare to see a direct musical nod between BTS and BLACKPINK, two of the biggest K-pop groups, making this moment even more special. Given that both J-Hope and Lisa are known for their outstanding dance abilities and rap on stage, the mere thought of the two acknowledging each other musically has led to widespread enthusiasm online.

Adding to the excitement, the playlist was also linked to Apple Music, making it easily accessible to listeners worldwide. As fans rushed to stream J-Hope’s song choices, conversations grew around the possibility of the BTS member’s playlist hinting at his personal musical inspirations. Some netizens speculated that J-Hope had been listening to New Woman because he appreciated Lisa’s artistry. Others even began to wonder whether this seemingly small moment could be a teaser for a future collaboration between the two main dancers.

Although there has been no official interaction between J-Hope and Lisa beyond this, fans have long hoped for a moment where the two would work together, whether through dance or music. Both are recognized as top-tier performers in the K-pop industry, and many believe that a collaboration between them would be nothing short of legendary.

This small but impactful inclusion on J-Hope’s playlist has reignited interest in seeing BTS and BLACKPINK members interact more publicly. As both artists continue to explore their solo careers and expand their musical horizons, fans can only wait and see whether this subtle playlist addition is simply a personal choice or a hint at something bigger to come.