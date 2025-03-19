BTS' Jimin’s Who breaks Dynamite's record as the longest-charting K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history

BTS' Jimin continues to make history with his solo endeavors, solidifying his position as a leading figure in the global music scene. His track Who, from his second studio album MUSE, has achieved unprecedented success on the Billboard charts.

As of March 18, 2025, Who ascended 12 spots to reach No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking its 33rd consecutive week on the chart.

This milestone surpasses the previous record held by BTS's 2020 hit Dynamite, which remained on the chart for 32 weeks, making Who the longest-charting K-pop song in Hot 100 history.

Earlier, Who had matched and then exceeded PSY's Gangnam Style, which charted for 31 weeks in 2012, highlighting Jimin's significant impact as a solo artist.

Beyond the Hot 100, Who has shown impressive performance across various Billboard charts.

The track re-entered the Digital Song Sales chart at No. 14, maintained its position at No. 23 on the Streaming Songs chart, and secured spots at No. 25 on the Global 200 and No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart.

Jimin's album MUSE has also achieved remarkable success. It climbed to No. 134 on the Billboard 200 in its 34th consecutive week, extending its record as the longest-charting K-pop solo album to date.

Additionally, MUSE spent its eighth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on Billboard's World Albums chart, underscoring its global appeal.

These achievements have propelled Jimin back onto the Billboard Artist 100, where he re-entered at No. 65 this week. This marks his 40th week on the chart, making him the first K-pop soloist to reach this milestone.

Jimin's record-breaking achievements with Who and MUSE not only highlight his artistry but also highlight BTS' influence in the global music market.

Regarding Jimin's military service, BTS announced in June 2022 a hiatus to focus on solo projects and fulfill mandatory military duties, with a planned group return in 2025.

Following this announcement, Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook enlisted sequentially.

Jin and J-Hope have completed their service and returned to civilian life, while Jimin and the other members are still serving.

BTS is set to fully reunite by June 2025, with Jungkook, and Jimin, scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025, one day after V and RM. BTS Suga will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

The group has renewed their contracts with BIGHIT Music, reaffirming its commitment to resume group activities upon all members' completion of service.