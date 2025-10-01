Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's dramedy nets Rs 3.50 crore, approaches Rs 100 crore mark

Jolly LLB 3 saw an uptick in business on Wednesday from the discounted Tuesday, collecting Rs. 3.50 crore approx nett. There was a holiday in parts of India, plus tomorrow is a national holiday, which helped the business in the evening. The total collection stands at Rs. 97 crore nett, with Rs. 27 crore coming from six days of the second week.

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led film would have crossed Rs. 100 crore quite comfortably tomorrow, but with the release of Kantara and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, it is going to lose a large chunk of showcasing; therefore, it is expected to see a drop in business. It may still hit the triple-digit mark tomorrow; if not, it will likely happen in its third weekend.

The film has done well to reach here, as at one point, it seemed like Rs. 100 crore might be tough. It benefited from the holiday period, which aided the business on the weekdays of the second week. That, however, doesn’t change much for the outcome of the film. It required Rs. 150 crore to become a HIT, which is out of reach. The film isn’t a FLOP per se, so that’s one positive, especially considering how some of the other Akshay Kumar films have fared in the last couple of years.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office (Nett) 1 Rs 12.00 crore 2 Rs 18.25 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5 crore 5 Rs 6.50 crore 6 Rs 4.50 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore 8 Rs 4.00 crore 9 Rs 7.00 crore 10 Rs 6.75 crore 11 Rs 2.50 crore 12 Rs 3.25 crore 13 Rs 3.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 97.00 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Rewind - The Divine Box Office Run of Kantara: A Legend in India