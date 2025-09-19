Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Trends: Akshay Kumar, and Arshad Warsi starrer begins to gain momentum on day one

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi led Jolly LLB 3 started on a decent note in the morning shows, but has started to gain momentum from the noon shows at the box office. The Subhash Kapoor directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 11.00 crore to Rs 12.00 crore on the opening day as per very early trends, with the scope to go higher depending on the walk-ins towards the evening and night shows.

The top 2 national chains - PVRInox and Cinepolis - have already grossed Rs 4.50 crore at 4 PM on Friday, and are headed for a finish around the Rs 7.25 crore mark (NBOC 6.00 crore). Given the desi touch, the contribution of multiplexes is expected to be around 50 percent of the total collections, as the occupancies in the non-national chains and single screens are also on the rise.

The film has found appreciation if the early reports are anything to go by, and the same is reflecting in the hourly theatrical trend at the box office. The start of Jolly LLB 3 will be higher than films in the similar genre like Sitaare Zameen Par, and this is good for the starters. As mentioned before, the courtroom dramedy is what we term a Saturday film, and hence, a big surge in business is expected on the second day. From here, the first weekend of Jolly LLB 3 could be around the Rs 50 crore mark, as there will be a definite jump in the collections on Saturday and Sunday.

Jolly LLB 3 suffered a bit due to the fight between distributors and multiplex chains over the VPF issue, but as a great man once said – nothing can stop a good film from finding it’s way to the audience. Overall, it seems to be a good Friday for the Hindi film industry, as a heartland fil, has managed to get footfalls, and the eyes are now on the Saturday growth to consolidate the start and lock a positive theatrical trend over the coming two weeks.

Note: These are estimates based on very early trends and the actuals will be updated by 11 PM.

