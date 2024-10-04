Coldplay’s Chris Martin sparks new BTS collaboration rumors; asks fans to wait for friends to return from military

BTS, the popular K-pop boy group, and the global rock band Coldplay previously collaborated on a song, and fans are eager for another track. When asked if they would release another song, Chris Martin, the lead singer of Coldplay, revealed that fans would need to wait a bit since all the BTS members, except Jin, are still serving in the military.

On October 4, 2024, a video featuring Chris Martin was posted on MelOn's Spotlight. In the short clip, the artist was asked if he was open to collaborating with Korean artists again. He responded by mentioning that his only Korean friends were still in the military, referring to the members of BTS. Since everyone except Jin was still enlisted, he asked fans to be patient for another collaboration.

Coldplay has announced their Music of the Spheres World Tour and revealed several locations. The tour will promote their upcoming album Landing, set to be released on October 4, 2024. A special guest has also been teased, and fans are speculating that Jin from BTS might join the band.

Previously, Jin made a guest appearance alongside Coldplay at their Buenos Aires concert in 2022, where he performed his debut solo single, The Astronaut, which was co-written by Coldplay. Fans are hopeful that the K-pop star will join them again and perform various songs together. Moreover, BTS and Coldplay collaborated on the song My Universe, which was released in 2022.

Advertisement

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band consisting of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-Hope. Six members, except for Jin, are currently serving in the military as part of their mandatory enlistment.

The boy band debuted in 2013 and has since become one of the most popular K-pop groups globally. Some of their signature songs include Blood Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan, and more. BTS is also the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy Award.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V wins Most Handsome Man in the World 2024 poll by surpassing Robert Pattinson, Justin Beiber and more