BTS’ V wins Most Handsome Man in the World 2024 poll by surpassing Robert Pattinson, Justin Beiber and more

BTS’ V is currently serving in the South Korean military, yet he continues to make headlines in the entertainment world. Recently, he was named the Most Handsome Man in the World for 2024 by a British magazine. The artist has surpassed many big names in the industry, further proving his global stardom.

On October 4, 2024, the British publication Nubia Magazine announced V of BTS as the winner of the Most Handsome Man in the World 2024 poll. The artist received more than 7 million votes from fans across 163 countries. He managed to surpass popular celebrities such as Robert Pattinson, Regé-Jean Page, Justin Bieber, and more.

The selection process for the title was thorough, taking into consideration not only physical appearance but also factors like charisma and global influence. The magazine emphasized that the candidates were chosen based on a blend of these qualities. In their announcement, the magazine praised V's remarkable charm, which goes beyond his physical beauty.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

V was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, in which he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S, along with a music video. The song quickly gained attention from fans and has since garnered over 200 million streams on Spotify.

