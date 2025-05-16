BTS mini reunion: Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-Hope join Jin’s Echo chat; singer subtly acknowledges SUGA and RM's absence

BTS ARMY, assemble! Ahead of the septet’s upcoming reunion in June, the younger members of the group decided to surprise the oldest with a visit to his livestream for the release of his second album, Echo. While the star was going over his music video for Don't Say You Love Me, shot in Singapore alongside actress Shin Se Kyung, J-Hope began commenting, however, unable to grab the singer’s attention. Soon Jimin joined and earned a nod from the host member, who soon realized they were camping in the comment box, giving him unconditional support.

Advertisement

However, the happiness was short-lived as members V and Jungkook soon entered the comments section, only to turn it into their personal chat room and ask about each other’s daily lives, creating a chaotic exchange, much to the disbelief and delight of Jin. The singers who are currently serving in the military are all set to get discharged from their national service in under a month. Jin spoke about being excited that they had all been promoted to higher ranks now and were slated to return as civilians soon.

Jin acknowledged that more than half of BTS had arrived to support him, subtly referring to members SUGA and RM, who were also nearing the completion of their services. He appreciated them taking the time to cheer for him and revealed that they had congratulated him personally.

The banter among the members continued for a long time as they proceeded to guess the song names from Jin’s drawings and were introduced to ingenious technologies that allowed them to check out the many aspects of the Echo album. They ooh-ed and aah-ed at his handsome looks and kept a lively atmosphere until much later, even as the livestream ended.

Advertisement

The hilarious situation was not lost on Jin, who finally entered the comments section himself to ask them to leave.

The members bid farewell to the BTS ARMY and promised to meet them soon!

ALSO READ: 'Jungkook is so good': Kim Ji Hoon hails Standing Next to You track, expresses frustration over BTS member missing 2024 Super Bowl opportunity