Did Jung Woo Sung secretly get married? Actor plans family with non-celeb girlfriend amid birth of son with Moon Gabi

Jung Woo Sung, known for his acting in projects including Beat, City of the Rising Sun, and Mutt Boy among the older releases, as well as 12.12: The Day, Innocent Witness, and Tell Me That You Love Me, among the recent ones. His personal life came under the spotlight as it was revealed that he had a son with influencer and model Moon Gabi, away from his long-term relationship. The actor admitted to being the father in November 2024, six months after the birth of the child. Now, it seems that he has decided to register his marriage with his partner. The actor’s agency has remained very tight-lipped about the many controversies so far.

Jung Woo Sung’s side reacts to the news of a secret marriage

According to reports on August 5, My Daily shared that Jung Woo Sung had recently registered his marriage with his longtime girlfriend of 10 years and was already sharing the news with acquaintances who knew about their relationship. It is not known when they actually registered the marriage or if a ceremony will be planned.

To this, his management label Artist Company, told TV Report, “We cannot give an official confirmation on the reports related to actor Jung Woo Sung’s marriage registration, as it is his private life. We request that people refrain from excessive interest and speculation.”

Previously, after much speculation around his response, he announced full dedication to his family via his label. During his appearance at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards on November 29, Jung Woo Sung personally addressed the issue. Looking solemn, he spoke to the room full of fellow actors, directors, and crew, “I stand here hoping that my personal life won't affect the film (Harbin). I will take all the blame and embrace it. I will fulfill my responsibility to my son until the end, as a father.”

