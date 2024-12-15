Jung Woo Sung confirms breakup with girlfriend, denies double dating allegations with Moon Gabi

Previously, Jung Woon Sung confirmed that he is the father of Moon Gabi’s child, shocking the entire Korean community. Reports indicate that his long-term non-celebrity girlfriend was unaware of this and the situation unfolded without her knowledge. However, it has been recently reported that the celebrity has split ways with his partner.

On December 13, 2024, during the broadcast of tvN's Free Doctor, the truth behind the controversy surrounding Jung Woo Sung's illegitimate child was discussed. Reporter Ahn Jin Yong highlighted that the couple appears to have made no prior agreement, which caused a significant backlash, considering Jung’s 30 years in the public eye.

After the announcement, Jung Woo Sung clarified his stance through his agency, noting his agreement with Moon Gabi on co-parenting but revealing they never had a romantic relationship. They chose not to marry due to their lack of love for one another. Kim Ji Hyun emphasized that marriage should not be forced and that moral judgments regarding their private lives should be an intrusion. The focus should be on the responsibility of raising the child. Additionally, she clarified that Jung Woo Sung wasn’t in a relationship with Moon Gabi at the time he met.

Choi Jeong A pointed out that there was much misinformation circulating, including false claims about the identity of the woman in the photos linked to the story. Investigations revealed Jung Woo Sung was temporarily separated from his long-term girlfriend when he met Moon Gabi, contradicting claims of double dating. Jung’s partner was reportedly aware of the situation before the news broke.

On November 22, 2024, Moon Gabi reflected on her pregnancy, sharing that she was unprepared for the unexpected news and chose to keep the experience private. She explained that instead of openly celebrating her pregnancy and receiving congratulations, she spent most of the time quietly with her family’s support. She added that this decision was made for the well-being of her unborn child, as she felt it was important to protect something so precious by keeping it hidden.

