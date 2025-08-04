‘Save me’: Cha Eun Woo having a ‘hard time’ in military? ASTRO’s Sanha reveals if he’s adjusting well

Cha Eun Woo, the famed singer from boy group ASTRO and actor known for projects like True Beauty, has enlisted in the military, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows for the star himself. Less than a week into his mandatory service, the K-pop star has spoken up about his time training as a soldier. Teammate Sanha shared an anecdote with his fans, talking about the ASTRO group chat. He said that the older member wondered how others managed to survive the training. Another user online revealed that fellow enlisted soldiers were staring at the singer-actor to the point that their instructor had to reprimand them.

Cha Eun Woo’s first week in the military

Talking to his fans on a community chatting platform on August 3, Sanha revealed Cha Eun Woo’s naive but sincere question the past Saturday, August 2. “Eun Woo hyung suddenly said, ‘How did MJ do it? Save me’,” he delved into the contents of their chat, speaking about the oldest member of ASTRO, MJ, who completed his military service a couple of years ago.

The message seems to have come in during the 1 hour of cell phone time that is supposedly given to the trainees at the end of each day. “Even our physically fit Eun Woo hyung seems to be having a hard time. But I think he’s adjusting well,” he added. The last bit seems to have induced a collective sigh of relief within his fandom, who were worried about the handsome star.

Having enlisted on July 28 at the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, Cha Eun Woo will be a part of the military band after completing the rigorous application process. He will be training for 2 weeks, followed by about 18 months of compulsory duty. If everything goes well, he will be out by January 27, 2027.

Another incident emerged online where a user shared that their boyfriend is in the same training center as Cha Eun Woo and experienced constant staring from fellow soldiers. To this the training assistant warned them to stop looking at him, adding that he was just a human, much like themselves.

