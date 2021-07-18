EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu’s Looop Lapeta makers considering OTT release for the film, confirms Atul Kasbekar

Atul Kasbekar adds that three people he would never hesitate to work with are Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Shreya Dhanwanthary.

In February this year, Taapsee Pannu completed shooting for Aakash Bhatia’s Looop Lapeta, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Tykwer’s 1998 German film, Run Lola Run. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, producer Atul Kasbekar reveals that they are considering an OTT release for the film. “Given the circumstances that we are in, it’s likely that we will look for an OTT premiere. It's not locked in stone yet, but if there are huge films like Toofaan, Haseen Dillruba, and so on releasing on OTT, then now it's cool to be one or the other,” informs Kasbekar.

He further adds, “Technically, our film will probably rewrite a lot of chapters, which is something I am really proud of. Especially when it comes to the camera work done by an absolute genius called Yash Khanna. So just like the original Run Lola Run, which set a whole technical benchmark, I think we are going to do the same. I have told my DOP that ‘if you don’t get nominated for award functions, then there is a travesty of justice'."

Kasbekar adds that a part of his job is to make sure that the working atmosphere on his film set is a good one. “As creative people it's not like ‘give money, we will work’ kind of scenario. Everybody needs to be enthusiastic about the project, and you need to keep the energy going. There are three people with whom I would not hesitate to continuously work on as many projects as I can in my lifetime. They are Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Shreya Dhanwanthary. They bring a lovely energy to the set, are always on time, always smiling and hard working. It’s an absolute joy to collaborate with them,” says Kasbekar.

Atul hopes that after the release of the film, original Lola - Franka Potente, calls Taapsee Pannu to say ‘well done’.

