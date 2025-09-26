Madharaasi OTT Release: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan starrer psychological action thriller online

Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Madharaasi hit the silver screens on September 5, 2025. Now, nearly a month after its theatrical release, the movie is gearing up for its OTT debut. Check all the streaming details here.

When and where to watch Madharaasi

Madharaasi is set to make its streaming debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 1, 2025. The OTT platform confirmed the official release date via its social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, they wrote, “Brace yourself for a mad ride with yours truly Madharaasi. #MadharaasiOnPrime, Oct 1.”

See the official update here:

Official trailer and plot of Madharaasi

The movie Madhraasi follows the tale of Raghu, a young car showroom executive who meets NIA officer Prem while being admitted to the hospital. It is soon revealed that Raghu is in love with Malathi, a dental student and part-time singer. As their bond deepens after spending time together, they fall in love.

However, Malathi discovers that Raghu suffers from Fregoli delusion, a psychological disorder that compels him to risk his life to save strangers, believing they are his relatives.

Realizing that her presence in Raghu’s life prevents him from helping others, Malathi decides to break up with him for the greater good. This heartbreak pushes Raghu into depression and suicidal thoughts.

Understanding his plight, Officer Prem decides to recruit Raghu for a high-profile mission that could cost him his life. The core narrative revolves around how Raghu manages to complete the mission and how his mental disorder ultimately becomes an asset in doing so.

Cast and crew of Madharaasi

Madharaasi stars Sivakarthikeyan and Rukmini Vasanth in lead roles. The film also features Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Sanjay, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, and many more in key roles.

Written and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is produced by N. Srilakshmi Prasad under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Movies. Anirudh Ravichander composed the musical tracks and background scores, Sudeep Elamon captured the visuals, and Sreekar Prasad served as the editor.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan will next be seen in the lead role for Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Meanwhile, Rukmini Vasanth is set to appear in Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, releasing on October 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rishab Shetty shares big update on Jai Hanuman with Prasanth Varma, ‘Fabulous script, I couldn't refuse…’