Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Update: Anime starts international rollout with a bang; Grosses over USD 44 million in week one already

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, is a Japanese dark animated action movie. It is based on the Infinity Castle arc of the 2016 - 20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. It is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series as well as its fourth, fifth, and sixth film adaptations, following Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train (2020), Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Swordsmith Village (2023), and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - To the Hashira Training (2024).

Advertisement

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Starts On A Raging Note In South East Asia

After breaking initial records at the Japan box office, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has begun its international rollout on a raging note. In its very first week, it has grossed over USD 44 million. It has had explosive debuts in South East Asia, outgrossing the previous best Mugen Train in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, in its very first weekend. The total collections of the movie at the worldwide box office stand at over USD 220 million.

The Advance Bookings In Korea Are Insane; Will Propel The Movie To USD 75 Million Internationally Over The Weekend

Korea is seeing some spectacular presales and it will propel the film to over USD 30 million this weekend at the international box office. By the end of the second weekend, the total international collections will stand at around USD 75 million, while the global collections will have gone past USD 250 million. We are on the brink of witnessing history. As more and more countries see the premiere of this anime, it will get closer and closer to Mugen Train's global gross.

Advertisement

Despite being behind Mugen Train at the Japanese box office so far, it has a good chance to top it if the international markets really get on board for this one. The presales in North America are said to be fantastic and one must not be surprised if it grosses around USD 40 - 50 million over its very first weekend, there.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle In Indian Theatres

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle releases in India on 12th September. Anime records are set to be obliterated. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: How To Watch Demon Slayer In The Correct Order, Including Every Movie And Arc