War 2 Extended Week 1 India Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani starrer grosses dismal Rs 231 crore gross in 8 days

War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, and starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani among others, ended its extended week 1, dropping again. The movie has roughly added Rs 5 crore gross more at the India box office, to end with collections of Rs 231 crore after 8 days. The Hindi version of War 2 is propelling the collections while the dubbed versions are down and out.

War 2 won't be able to make most of the open week that it has. If the film got a favourable word of mouth, the collections in week 2 would be exceptional. Alas, that has not happened. A final India gross of Rs 275 crore is also not guaranteed based on the poor trend. In the post pandemic, YRF has just had two resounding blockbusters in the form of Pathaan and Saiyaara, and a hit in the form of Tiger 3. The other movies are all flops and disasters. What's interesting is that YRF, despite more failures than successes in the post-pandemic era, has profited well. Saiyaara has been their biggest money-spinner, taking care of all the other losses.

The Day Wise Gross India Collections Of War 2 Are Are Under

Day India Gross Collections Thursday Rs 59 crore Friday Rs 67 crore Saturday Rs 38 crore Sunday Rs 36 crore Monday Rs 9.50 crore Tuesday Rs 10.50 crore Wednesday Rs 6 crore Thursday Rs 5 crore Total Rs 231 crore gross in 8 days

War 2 Has Resulted In A Loss Of Around Rs 30 Crore For YRF

War 2's losses are around Rs 30 crore for YRF, unless they bear a part of the losses incurred by the Andhra distributor. If they do bear a part of the losses that the Andhra distributor incurs, then the biggest loser of the movie will be Hrithik Roshan, who took a lower upfront amount than his prevailing market value, so that he could have a share in the profits if the film works. Since the movie hasn't worked, he won't get any backend profits.

