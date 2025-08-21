Millie Bobby Brown Becomes a Mom at 21, Adopts Baby Girl With Husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown is officially a mom! The Stranger Things star, 21, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 23, have welcomed their first child together through adoption. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, August 21.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” Brown shared. In the joint post, the couple wrote, “And then there were 3,” confirming their new journey as parents.

A love story that began on Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in June 2021 when Bongiovi posted a selfie with the actress. The two connected through Instagram and were "friends for a bit" before dating, Brown revealed in a 2022 interview with Wired.

The couple secretly tied the knot in May 2024. They later celebrated their marriage with family and friends at Villa Cetinale in Italy, sharing wedding photos on Instagram. Brown captioned her post, “Forever and always, your wife,” while Bongiovi wrote, “Forever and always, your husband.” Photos showed the couple exchanging vows under a floral arch and posing with his father, Jon Bon Jovi.

Here’s what Millie said about wanting a family

The Electric State star has been open about her desire to start a family from a young age. On the Smartless podcast earlier this year, Brown said, “My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it’s been my thing since before I met Jake. Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

She shared that she and Bongiovi both come from big families. “I’m one of four. He’s one of four. So, it is definitely in our future. But, for me, I don’t see having your own child as really any different from adopting.”

In another interview, Brown shared that she and Bongiovi had serious conversations before getting married. She shared that they talked about their political views, the kind of family they wanted to build, the type of home they hoped to live in, the relationship they were looking for, and the careers they wanted to pursue. Brown added that it was an important decision, and they wanted to be sure they were making the right one. She said she always knew it felt right with him.

