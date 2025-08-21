War 2 (Hindi) Extended Week One Box Office: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film disappoints with Rs 148 crore in 8 days

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead, continues its struggle at the box office. The YRF spy universe movie wrapped its extended opening week on a disappointing note.

War 2 adds Rs 3.75 crore on Thursday, nears Rs 150 crore

Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, War 2 added Rs 3.75 crore to the tally on Thursday, wrapping its long week of 8 days at Rs 147.75 crore net in Hindi. Debuted with Rs 28 crore, the movie recorded its opening weekend of Rs 125 crore net. It further added just Rs 22.75 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday.

War 2 is near the Rs 150 crore mark at the Hindi box office. The movie should aim for a magical jump in the second weekend and should make the most of the free run till the arrival of Param Sundari on August 29. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer is expected to wind up its entire theatrical run much behind the lifetime collections of Ek Tha Tiger, which was the spy Universe's pioneer movie.

Day-Wise Hindi Net Collection Of War 2 In India

Day India Net Hindi Collections Thursday Rs 28 crore Friday Rs 45 crore Saturday Rs 26 crore Sunday Rs 26 crore Monday Rs 6.75 crore Tuesday Rs 7.75 crore Wednesday Rs 4.50 crore Thursday Rs 3.75 crore (est.) Total Rs 147.75 crore net in 8 days in Hindi

War 2 in cinemas

War 2 is now playing in cinemas. Tickets can be booked from the online web portals, or you can grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

