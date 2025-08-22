Is Kaithi 2 pushed back due to Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming projects? Karthi reportedly in talks for new film with Sundar C

Karthi is currently gearing up for the shoot of his film Marshal, directed by Tamizh. While the actor was initially expected to begin filming Kaithi 2 in 2026, it looks like the sequel might once again get postponed, with the Siruthai star likely to allot his dates to director Sundar C instead.

Advertisement

Is Karthi giving his dates to Sundar C, as Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Kaithi 2 might get delayed?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, as Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to direct a movie starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan together, Kaithi 2 could be delayed. With this development potentially freeing up Karthi’s schedule, the actor is expected to reallocate his dates to director Sundar C.

However, as of now, this remains unconfirmed by the makers and is purely speculative. If the report turns out to be true, the new project may begin filming in December 2025.

Why is Kaithi 2 speculated to be delayed?

Initially, it was reported that Kaithi 2 would begin production after Lokesh Kanagaraj completed his debut film as a lead, directed by Arun Matheswaran. However, recent buzz suggests that the Coolie filmmaker has pitched a dual hero film to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, with both of them reportedly responding positively to it.

Advertisement

If reports are accurate, then the dual hero project will go on floors once Lokesh wraps up his acting debut. This inadvertently leads to Kaithi 2 being delayed further. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

More details about Kaithi 2

Kaithi 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Kaithi, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The first venture featured the story of an ex-convict, Dilli, who is forced to help a police officer as a mafia group is hot on their heels.

With Karthi in the lead role, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Narain, Arjun Das, Harish Uthaman, George Maryan, and many more in pivotal roles.

The action thriller marked the first installment in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), which was later expanded by Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Karthi’s next releases

Karthi is expected to next hit the big screens with his movie, Vaa Vaathiyaar. Originally planned for Pongal, the film was postponed for undisclosed reasons and is now likely to be released by the end of 2025.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, the actor has the sequel film Sardar 2 in post-production. However, an official release date for the PS Mithran directorial hasn’t been specified.

ALSO READ: 7 Kannada action movies you must watch on OTT: KGF, Kantara, Bagheera and more