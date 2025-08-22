Dhanashree Verma says parents urged her to end marriage with Yuzvendra Chahal: ‘It takes courage to walk away’

Dhanashree Verma has spoken about how her separation from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal deeply affected not just her but also her parents. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, the dancer and choreographer admitted that the divorce was “confusing” for her and emotionally overwhelming for her family.

She said that while she could manage online trolling to an extent, it was her parents who struggled the most. “I had to stay strong to make my parents feel better. We belong to this generation, so we know not to pay attention to negative comments, but how do you explain that to your parents? My parents’ friends would call them, ‘What happened? (Yeh kya ho gaya?)’ It was a delicate situation because I also needed strength and so did my parents,” Dhanashree Verma recalled.

Parents felt the pressure of divorce

Dhanashree revealed that the situation at home became overwhelming. There were days when her mother broke down, and her parents avoided picking up phone calls because of constant questions from relatives and friends. “It was so overwhelming and not required because parents feel so much pressure from society. And then when they have to deal with something like this, how do they fix that?” she said, adding that she often had to strictly tell them not to answer calls.

The choreographer credited her parents for standing strong by her side and giving her courage. They reminded her daily that walking away from the marriage was the right choice. “To even take that decision requires a lot of courage. Knowing that you are with someone who is more powerful than you, to even come to that decision of leaving that partnership requires a lot of courage, and my parents reminded me of that every day. They kept telling me how proud they are that I made this decision. It’s not easy,” she shared.

Here’s what Dhanashree said on trolls and rumors

Dhanashree also spoke about handling trolling and false rumors about her marriage and divorce settlement. She said that she had chosen silence as a way to protect her peace. “Silence is not easy, it takes a lot of a person to just stay silent. There is a reason why we say ‘personal life’. It has to be private. And look, a coin has two sides. You can't clap with one hand (Taali ek haath se to bajti nahi),” she stated.

