Our Fault (Culpa Nuestra) on Prime Video: Release Date, Cast, Plot and More About the Final Chapter of Culpables Trilogy

Prime Video will release Culpa Nuestra (Our Fault), the final film in Mercedes Ron’s Culpables trilogy, on October 16, 2025. The movie closes the adaptation of Ron’s New York Times best-selling books and arrives globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

Release date and where to watch

Culpa Nuestra will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 16, 2025. Prime Video shared first-look images and a poster as part of its global announcement.

Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara return as Noah and Nick, reuniting for the trilogy’s last chapter. The film brings back the full supporting cast, including Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, Gabriela Andrada, Álex Béjar, Javier Morgade and Felipe Londoño. Fran Morcillo, known from Money Heist, joins the cast as Simon.

Directed by Domingo González and co-written with Sofía Cuenca, the movie is produced by Pokeepsie Films with Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang among the producers. The production team previously worked on the earlier films in the franchise.

Here’s what to expect

The story picks up years after Noah and Nick split. Their paths cross again at Jenna and Lion’s wedding. Nick struggles to forgive Noah while managing his new role as heir to his grandfather’s business. Noah is beginning her career. Old feelings remain, and the film asks whether love can overcome resentment and new responsibilities.

The central tension is simple: Can Noah and Nick repair what broke between them? The wedding setting forces confrontations and choices. The stakes are higher because both characters are in different places in life, but the emotional spark is still present. Fans have followed this arc since Culpa Mía (My Fault) and Culpa Tuya (Your Fault), which helped make the franchise a global streaming phenomenon.

Culpa Nuestra aims to give a clear ending to the trilogy. For readers and viewers following Mercedes Ron’s story from Wattpad to best-seller lists, this promises a final, character-centered chapter. Watch for the Prime Video premiere on October 16, 2025.

