Newswrap, August 21: Coolie vs War 2 box office clash, Jolly LLB 3's legal trouble to Gia Manek's wedding

From Coolie hitting Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office to Gia Manek's intimate wedding with Varunn Jain, here's everything that made headlines today.

Ajay Devgn in talks with Su From So director for a horror-comedy

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn is discussing a horror-comedy film with Su From So director JP Tuminadu. If the talks materialize, the untitled movie will be bankrolled by KVN Productions, which is also producing Yash’s Toxic and Thalapathy Vijay’s last film. They are also behind the production of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Haiwaan.

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 faces legal trouble

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, a petition was filed by Pune-based lawyers Wazed Khan Bidkar and Ganesh Mhaske, seeking a ban on Jolly LLB 3.

As a result, a Pune court has issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and summoned them to appear before the court on August 28, 2025.

Coolie hits Rs 400 crore worldwide, War 2 remains under Rs 300 crore mark

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stormed past the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It took 7 days to achieve the feat and is now gearing up to hit the Rs 450 crore mark. War 2, on the other hand, remained under the Rs 300 crore mark. It clocked over Rs 292.50 crore gross by the end of its 7th day globally.

Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and Ammy Virk team up for Mudassar Aziz's next comedy

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Mudassar Aziz's upcoming production venture will star Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk. Titled Zamana Kya Kahega, the event-based comedy drama will be directed by cinematographer-turned-director Amit Roy.

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date revealed

The much-awaited Season 5 of Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, will premiere on December 18. The hit romantic comedy series is returning with a brand-new chapter that takes Emily Cooper out of Paris and into Italy.

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Gia Manek ties the knot with Varunn Jain

Gia Manek, popular for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, tied the knot with Varunn Jain. Taking to her Instagram account, Gia Manek and Varunn Jain shared photos from their intimate wedding celebration.

