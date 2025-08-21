Newswrap, August 21: Coolie vs War 2 box office clash, Jolly LLB 3's legal trouble to Gia Manek's wedding

EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks for a horror comedy EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee, Fardeen & Ammy Virk reunite EXCLUSIVE: Deepika allots 100 days for Allu Arjun & Atlee's next Coolie (Hindi) Opening Weekend Collections War 2 (Hindi) Opening Weekend Box Office Mahavatar Narsimha races towards Rs 200 crore club Box Office: Coolie jumps to Rs 6.50 crore in Hindi War 2 sees a good jump on Independence Day in Hindi Coolie smashes past Rs 150 crore on day 1 Box Office Trends: War 2 opening day

From Coolie hitting Rs 400 crore at worldwide box office to Gopi Bahu aka Gia Manek's intimate wedding with Varunn Jain, here's everything that made headlines today.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 21, 2025 | 11:35 PM IST | 243K
Hrithik Roshan, Rajinikanth, Gia Manek
Ajay Devgn in talks with Su From So director for a horror-comedy 

Ajay Devgn is in talks with Su From So director for a horror-comedy 

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Ajay Devgn is discussing a horror-comedy film with Su From So director JP Tuminadu. If the talks materialize, the untitled movie will be bankrolled by KVN Productions, which is also producing Yash’s Toxic and Thalapathy Vijay’s last film. They are also behind the production of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan starrer, Haiwaan. 

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn in talks with Su From So director for a horror comedy with KVN Productions


Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 faces legal trouble

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 faces legal trouble

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, a petition was filed by Pune-based lawyers Wazed Khan Bidkar and Ganesh Mhaske, seeking a ban on Jolly LLB 3.

As a result, a Pune court has issued notices to Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi and summoned them to appear before the court on August 28, 2025.

READ FULL STORY: Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi summoned for referring to a judge as 'mamu', asked to appear in Pune Court

 

Coolie hits Rs 400 crore worldwide, War 2 remains under Rs 300 crore mark

Coolie hits the Rs 400 crore worldwide, War 2 remains under the Rs 300 crore mark

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, stormed past the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It took 7 days to achieve the feat and is now gearing up to hit the Rs 450 crore mark. War 2, on the other hand, remained under the Rs 300 crore mark. It clocked over Rs 292.50 crore gross by the end of its 7th day globally. 

READ FULL STORY: War 2 vs Coolie 7 Days Worldwide Box Office Comparison: Rajinikanth's film smashes Rs 400 cr mark, Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer remains under Rs 300 crore

 

Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan and Ammy Virk team up for Mudassar Aziz's next comedy 

Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk team up for Mudassar Aziz's next comedy 

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Mudassar Aziz's upcoming production venture will star Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk. Titled Zamana Kya Kahega, the event-based comedy drama will be directed by cinematographer-turned-director Amit Roy.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, and Ammy Virk team up for Mudassar Aziz’s comedy titled Zamana Kya Kahega
 

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date revealed 

Emily in Paris Season 5 release date revealed 

The much-awaited Season 5 of Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, will premiere on December 18. The hit romantic comedy series is returning with a brand-new chapter that takes Emily Cooper out of Paris and into Italy. 

READ FULL STORY: Emily in Paris Season 5 Release Date Confirmed: Netflix Teases First Look of Emily’s Italian Adventure

Saath Nibhana Saathiya's Gia Manek ties the knot with Varunn Jain

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Gia Manek ties the knot with Varunn Jain

Gia Manek, popular for playing Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhana Saathiya, tied the knot with Varunn Jain. Taking to her Instagram account, Gia Manek and Varunn Jain shared photos from their intimate wedding celebration.

READ FULL STORY: FIRST PHOTOS: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s Gia Manek aka Gopi Bahu ties the knot with Varunn Jain in an intimate wedding

