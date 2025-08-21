7 Kannada action movies you must watch on OTT: KGF, Kantara, Bagheera and more

Kannada cinema, known as Sandalwood, has grown remarkably, delivering strong storytelling, innovative filmmaking, and rich cultural narratives. Over the years, it has produced both big-budget spectacles and small indie gems that resonate with audiences across India.

With the rise of OTT platforms, viewers now have easy access to some of the best Kannada action films from anywhere in the world. Below are seven action-packed Kannada films you can stream right now, each combining thrills with compelling characters.

Here is the list of the 7 best Kannada action films on OTT:

1. KGF: Chapter 2 (2022)

The sequel to KGF: Chapter 1, this period action saga continues the rise of Rocky (Yash) as he commands the Kolar Gold Fields. Directed by Prashanth Neel, it stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty. KGF: Chapter 2 shattered box office records, grossing over Rs 1,200 crore globally. This high-octane spectacle elevated Kannada cinema to pan-India stardom.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2. KGF: Chapter 1 (2018)

The film that started it all, this origin story follows Rocky’s ascent from obscurity to power in the Kolar Gold Fields. Its gritty action sequences, bold cinematography, and Yash’s magnetic performance made it a national phenomenon.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana (2021)

A neo-noir crime drama by Raj B. Shetty, this film portrays the intense friendship and rivalry between two gangsters in Mangaluru: Hari (Rishab Shetty) and Shiva (Raj B. Shetty). Mixing mythological motifs with raw, character-driven conflict, it earned critical acclaim and a devoted following despite its modest budget.

Where to watch: Zee5

4. Kantara (2022)

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars, Kantara seamlessly blends folklore, action, and mythology. Set in a coastal Karnataka village, the film centers on a land conflict entwined with the mystical spirit of Panjurli. Known for its breathtaking visuals and cultural resonance, it grossed over Rs 400 crore globally.

Where to watch: Netflix and Prime Video

5. Vikram (2022)

Though primarily a Tamil film, Vikram also released in Kannada and gained immense popularity among Sandalwood audiences. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. It follows a covert black-ops squad on a mission against a ruthless drug syndicate. Known for its gripping screenplay and explosive action, Vikram became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

6. Max (2024)

An intense night-long action thriller starring and produced by Kiccha Sudeep, directed by debutant Vijay Karthikeyaa. Sudeep plays Inspector Arjun Mahakshay, or Max, a cop caught in political intrigue after two ministers’ sons die under suspicious circumstances in his police station. As he races against time to protect his colleagues and clear his name, Sudeep’s gripping performance and relentless pacing stand out.

Where to watch: ZEE5

7. Bagheera (2024)

This superhero-action thriller, directed by Dr. Suri and based on a story by Prashanth Neel, stars Sriimurali in a high-octane role. The ensemble includes Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, and others. Released during Diwali 2024, the film received positive reviews for its style and scale.

Where to watch: Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

