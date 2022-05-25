EXCLUSIVE: ‘Animal is a proper commercial entertainer’: Bhushan Kumar & Murad Khetani dissect today’s cinema

The success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has reiterated the fact that commercial cinema is here to stay and the two producers of the film, Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani too are strong believers of entertaining cinema. Murad candidly says, “Audience wants entertainment. We are also making good films, but I am not sure if the audience wants to go and watch them in cinema halls. You have to choose the right platform to release those high on content films.”

Bhushan agrees to the same and cites the example of how his next production with Murad, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directed Animal, the perfect pitch for big screen entertainment. “It’s a very interesting script and has got all the elements for big screen watch – heroism, music, entry, interval block, father emotion, mother emotion, scale, and action. Sandeep Reddy Vanga understands the sensibility of Hindi speaking audiences, since he comes from the South. Actually, their sensibility is in sync with the kind of films we made in the 1970s and 80s. The South industry is just repackaging those films and making them on a big scale, something that we are not doing here,” explains Bhushan. Animal features Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The two producers call Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director, ‘Anees Bazmee’ their family and reveal that they would collaborate on more films soon. “I have also got the rights for Master, which I plan to make next year,” says Murad, without divulging into the details of cast.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is doing roaring business at the box office, but very few know that it happened because of a conversation between Farhad Samji and Murad Khetani. “Akash Kaushik had written a rom com named Sapne Mein Milti Hai and he probably narrated it to Farhad Bhai, who had another idea. He came to me and said if we mix the two ideas, we could spin Sapne Mein Milti Hai into Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. We all were aware that Bhushan Ji is on the lookout to turn Bhool Bhulaiyaa into a franchise. So, I took Farhad bhai to Bhushan Ji and his instant reply was ‘Bana Lo.’ That’s how our journey began,” Murad signs off.

