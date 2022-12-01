EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah again; Actor to attend on December 2

In 2021, Akshay Kumar was among the few Hindi Film Actors to be invited to the first edition of Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor got into a conversation with the festival’s director of International Programming, Kaleem Aftab, and discussed his career, the evolution of Bollywood, and also how cinema can play a role in bilateral ties. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Khiladi has been invited to attend the second edition of the Red Sea Festival.

“Akshay Kumar will be off to Jeddah on December 2, to be a part of the prestigious film festival, to represent the Indian Film Industry. He will be meeting the dignitaries and also discuss the way forward for cross-cultural exchange,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he would be in Jeddah for a day, before returning to India and resuming the shoot on the Karan Johar production, a biopic on Lawyer, C Sankaran Nair.