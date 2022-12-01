EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar invited for Red Sea Festival in Jeddah again; Actor to attend on December 2
Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for the C Sankaran Nair biopic, produced by Karan Johar. Read detailed report
In 2021, Akshay Kumar was among the few Hindi Film Actors to be invited to the first edition of Red Sea International Film Festival. The actor got into a conversation with the festival’s director of International Programming, Kaleem Aftab, and discussed his career, the evolution of Bollywood, and also how cinema can play a role in bilateral ties. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the Khiladi has been invited to attend the second edition of the Red Sea Festival.
“Akshay Kumar will be off to Jeddah on December 2, to be a part of the prestigious film festival, to represent the Indian Film Industry. He will be meeting the dignitaries and also discuss the way forward for cross-cultural exchange,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that he would be in Jeddah for a day, before returning to India and resuming the shoot on the Karan Johar production, a biopic on Lawyer, C Sankaran Nair.
While Akshay will be off to Saudi tomorrow, the other actors to be in attendance at the festival at different time frames between December 1 and December 10 include Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor. For those unaware, the sports biopic, 83, had its world premiere at the Red Sea Festival last year in December, in the attendance of Ranveer Singh, Kabir Khan, and the entire crew.
Talking of Akshay Kumar, the actor is presently shooting for the C Sankaran Nair biopic and then starts 2023 with the shoot of his mega-budget action entertainer, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will see him and Tiger Shroff together for the first time. On the release front, he opens his account next year with the Raj Mehta-directed Selfiee in the month of February. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates