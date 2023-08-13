EXCLUSIVE: Anees Bazmee's double-role film to happen with new actor after creative dispute with Shahid Kapoor

On August 12th, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee, who were all set to team up for the first time for an out-and-out comedy, parted ways due to creative differences. The actor was supposed to feature in a double role. But now that the duo has parted ways, we have exclusively learnt that the film isn't shelved as suggested by other media reports.

Details about Anees Bazmee's next revealed

A source earlier told us that Shahid and Bazmee have amicably decided to part ways on this comic caper. The source has now revealed that Anees will look for new actors and the film is very much happening. The director is quite confident about his project and will soon cast new actors for the same.

The source revealed, "Anees Bazmee will be approaching new actors shortly. He is very confident in the comic elements in his script. Some media reports indicate that the film is shelved, however, it's confirmed that the film is happening, but with a new cast now." The film was set to go on floors in August 2023 but later it was delayed and the makers planned to start shooting in September. However, after Shahid's exit, the team will take a decision after the cast is finalized.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor and Anees Bazmee part ways on their double role comedy due to ‘Creative Difference’

The film, backed by Dil Raju, is reportedly titled Double Trouble and it was to feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Meanwhile, Anees also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline. He will be directing the Kartik Aaryan starrer. The film is slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2024. Kartik will be seen reprising his role of Rooh Baba in the film. The second installment, also directed by Bazmee, was released in 2022 and starred Kiara Advani and Tabu. It hit the ball out of the park at the box office. The audience is now expecting the same magic in the third part.

On the other hand, Shahid will begin shooting for the Roshan Andrews-directed Koi Shaq. He also has an untitled film with Kriti Sanon which will be released in December.