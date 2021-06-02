EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor on handling trolls: Have faced flak for just my physicality, even being somebody's son

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun Kapoor opened up about the trolling culture and how he has tackled them over the years. The actor was recently seen in Sardar Ka Grandson with Rakul Preet Singh.

In today's time, trolling culture is quite prevalent and many of the Bollywood superstars have faced the heat of it. Speaking of this, , who has managed to win hearts with his terrific performances in films like 2 States, Ishaqzaade and more, has also faced the same. Being a part of a prolific film family also has been one of the reasons that the actor has often been targeted by various social media trolls. Not just him, at times, Arjun's siblings and family members also become a target of trolls. But, each time, he has managed to tackle them in a dignified manner. In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, Arjun opened up about the trolling culture in detail.

Talking about how the trolling culture affects him, Arjun said, "See I'm somebody who's done the roast so I have this ability to laugh at myself. I don’t take myself too seriously that I don’t understand when a joke is being made. But at some point, a line gets crossed and things become personal and people get some vindictive pleasure by overdoing it. That is unfortunate and that comes a lot from the inbuilt frustration and certain amount of anger that is embedded into the people that have phones in their hands you know because of the circumstances and the way the world is. There is a lot more negative emotion and energy and it feels like an outlet and logo Ko Lagta Hai Ki stars ko boldenge toh thoda lighter feel Hota hai."

I just wish they kind of realise that we are also human and it does take a toll on us. Mentally, emotionally and physically you can feel drained reading it. Arjun Kapoor

He further went onto explain that for people who troll stars, it may be a way of warding off their own negativity from their life. However, Arjun explained that sometimes reading through such stuff takes a toll on stars too. He said, "For them, they are shedding some negativity away because they pay money to watch our films. They feel that they have the right to say whatever they want, whenever they want, without caring what we might feel, Because you don’t do that to your siblings or your parents or relatives. But, they say it to us because it seems like they are available to them now at the behest of typing certain words. It might make them feel better but I just wish they kind of realise that we are also human and it does take a toll on us. Mentally, emotionally and physically you can feel drained reading it."

Take a look at the video chat:

Arjun also explained that he is open to taking criticism for his work. However, he added that when things get personal, that is when he knows that people's heart is not in the right place. He said, "When it gets personal then you realise that people’s heart is not in the right place so that shows more about their upbringing than it does about me." The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor also shared that he often wonders how would such trollers feel if he would say something about their families or siblings.

We get taken for granted for more and that’s so sad and unfortunate but I hope it improves. Arjun Kapoor

He said, "If I say anything about their parents, siblings or relatives, you know I always wonder if I write something about you on your building’s noticeboard. You want to be able to face anyone, you’ll feel so embarrassed. Imagine what you put our families through, would you write rubbish for the sake of fun and there are people who write really nasty things specially about women and I have read that. I’m still a guy and I have faced flak for just my physicality and just for being alive and even being somebody’s son. Main kya karun apni shakal badal dun, apna naam badal dun, should I feel sorry for who I am? We get taken for granted for more and that’s so sad and unfortunate but I hope it improves." Arjun also said that he gives the benefit of doubt to all his audience as they shower him with love when his films release in theatres. He added, "when you meet people I do not believe that there is so much negativity and hatred out there."

There are bigger stars than me who get trolled, cricketers who are superstars get trolled. They play well one day, one day they don’t and the next day they get trolled. Arjun Kapoor

Further, Arjun also explained that people who write trolling comments are actually those who follow a star. The 2 States star called it a 'paradox' and said that even cricketers, superstars get trolled. He said, "Most people that write all this about you are actually following you so it’s quite a paradox. So sometimes I wonder, decide why do you follow me if you don’t like me so much?'' Now this is today’s reality. There are bigger stars than me who get trolled, cricketers who are superstars get trolled. They play well one day, one day they don’t and the next day they get trolled."

The actor never fails to come up with dignified responses to comments from trolls and that ends up adding to his fane base each time. On the work front, Arjun has had a good 2021 as two of his recent films Sardar Ka Grandson and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faarar are getting a lot of appreciation. Now, he will be seen next in Bhoot Police with , Jacqueline Fernandez and . The shooting for the same was completed in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Also Read|Arjun Kapoor opens up about relationship with Malaika Arora: My girlfriend knows me inside out

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×