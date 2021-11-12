EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Rampal as professor in Abbas Mustan’s Three Monkeys – A Desi Spin on Money Heist

Pinkvilla was the first to reveal that the duo of Abbas Mustan are currently working to give a desi spin to the Spanish series, Money Heist. We also informed our readers that the film is being titled Three Monkeys and it will go on floors in Mumbai as early as this month. And now, we have another update as we have exclusively learnt that the robbery-based thriller will feature Arjun Rampal and Mustafa in lead.

“Arjun Rampal’s character is on the lines of professor from Money Heist, whereas Mustafa along with two other actors will be playing the robbers. All the three robbers, alongside the professor will have a unique dimension, with all working together for a hidden motive of personal gains. Abbas Mustan have been a master at adapting international thrillers and in the same way, they have brought in their own flavor to the narrative of Three Monkeys,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will be shot over a period of next few months at multiple locations starting from Mumbai and will release in the second half of 2022. The film in question will mark the return of this duo to film direction 5 years after Machine, which marked the launch of Abbas’ son, Mustafa. Interestingly, in the past too the duo has been inspired by international films and given them a desi spin, which struck gold at the box office. It would be interesting to see how they adapt Money Heist for the Hindi speaking audience. Abbas Mustan’s memorable directorial films include Khiladi, Baazigar, Soldier, Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Humraaz, Race 1 and 2 among others. They are currently also gearing up for the release of Penthouse on Netflix featuring Bobby Deol and Arjun Rampal among others.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Three Monkeys, as we bring to you the star-cast of the film soon.

