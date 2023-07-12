EXCLUSIVE: Ayushmann Khurrana on why he decided to cut down projects; ‘I’m just a terrible multitasker’

Ayushmann Khurrana is unarguably one of the finest talents in the contemporary Hindi film industry. The National award-winning actor proved his mettle with his solid performances in some of the most acclaimed films produced in Bollywood, as he completed a decade in the industry. Ayushmann Khurrana even successfully introduced a new genre of films in the industry with his socio-comedy films that are rooted in the small towns of India.

Along with establishing himself as one of the most bankable stars in the industry, the 38-year-old has also proved his mettle as a playback singer with some much loved songs, right from his debut film Vicky Donor. Now, Ayushmann Khurrana has released his new single, Raatan Kaaliyan which has already won the hearts of music lovers across the globe.

In a recent Exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayushmann opened up about his career plans and revealed why he is not working on more singles and decided to cut down projects. Read the excerpts from the chat:

Ayushmann Khurrana says he is a 'terrible multitasker’

The National award-winning actor opened up about working on singles in his chat with Pinkvilla and stated that this is the best time for Indie artists to shine. Ayushmann Khurrana, who revealed his undying love for music, stated that there is always a background score playing inside his head, no matter what he does throughout the day. Later, Ayushmann also revealed why he decided to cut down projects, even though it was initially planned that he will release two or three singles every year.

"I'm just a terrible multitasker, I think. Like, if I'm doing three films a year, it is difficult for me to cut singles. Because that requires time. More than that, it is just emotional and mental detachment from your films. And doing music, creating something great, and jamming - it requires a lot of time. Now I think I won't be doing more than two films a year, and we will be doing at least two to three film songs in a year," explained Ayushmann in his chat with Pinkvilla. "I was thinking that my music is taking a back seat. And that is like soul food for me. So, I think music should be there, now," he concluded.

Ayushmann's work front

The talented actor was last seen in An Action Hero, the acclaimed action thriller movie which ended up as a box office failure. However, Ayushmann Khurrana is now set to bounce back with Dream Girl 2, the upcoming sequel to his 2019-released blockbuster Dream Girl. He is set to reprise the celebrated character Pooja in the film, which will hit the theatres on 25 August 2023.

Later, Ayushmann is reportedly planning to join Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe with an upcoming untitled film, which will be a spin-off to the popular films Stree and Bhediya. Some unconfirmed reports suggest that the movie, which is set to have its official launch very soon, is based on the concept of vampires. The actor is also expected to announce his upcoming singles, very soon.

