EXCLUSIVE: Deepika, John, Kriti, Abhishek,Jacqueline join Akshay Kumar again in Sajid Nadiadwala's Housefull 5

Sajid Nadiadwala brings all characters together of Housefull series for the fifth instalment, creating their own Comedy Avengers Universe.

The biggest announcement of the year is here! While we always claim that Bollywood isn't making big multi-starrers anymore, producers Sajid Nadiadwala and are bringing the biggest ensemble for Housefull 5! Yes, after the stupendous success at the box office last year with Housefull 4 hitting the 200 crore mark, the producer-superstar duo have locked the idea and cast for Housefull 5.

And guess what? The entire cast from all the Housefull franchises will come together for this mammoth project. A source tells us, "Housefull 5 will mark the return of , Kriti Sanon, John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez and others from the previous four installments to the project. It is being envisioned on a huge scale. The idea has been locked and the cast has been spoken to, already."

The source further states that the idea is to shoot this as the biggest Indian film ever made in history. The informer adds, "It will be a huge ensemble cast since all the characters are coming back together for the fifth instalment. Sajid along with his team are working on the script and plan to shoot the movie in Imax format. Last films shot in Bollywood in the format include Bahubali & Padmavaat. With this Sajid & Akshay are making their own Comedy Avenger Universe and they plan to go all out for this one.”

Credits :Pinkvilla

